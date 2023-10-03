HHP Medication Safety Watch: September 2023

16207268364265

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Over-the-counter products and medicines

Dietary supplement recalled due to contamination with a prescription drug

Comment: The maker of this product has recalled 300 boxes after FDA analysis revealed contamination with sildenafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil may cause serious side effects, including a dangerous drop in blood pressure. This risk is highest among people who are also taking heart medicines such as nitroglycerin. A sudden and significant drop in blood pressure may cause heart attack, stroke, or death.

The recalled product is marketed as a dietary supplement for "confidence, energy and performance."

Mouthwash for kids recalled due to contamination with yeast

Comment: One lot of this product has been recalled after its maker discovered contamination with a type of yeast (Candida parapsilosis). Using the product could cause severe or even life-threatening infection, especially among people with a weakened immune system. Less severe infections could occur in people with normal immune function. People who recently had oral surgery or a dental procedure are at higher risk of infection.

This product is marketed as an anti-cavity mouthwash for children aged 6 years and older.

Prescription medicines

Antifungal medicine recalled due to contamination

Comment: The maker of this product has recalled two lots due to possible contamination. The contaminant could cause allergic reactions such as rash, hives, or even life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Brexafemme is prescribed to treat and prevent vaginal yeast infections (also called vulvovaginal candidiasis).

Medicine to prevent transplant rejection recalled due to crystallization

Comment: One lot of this product has been recalled because its maker observed that some bottles had crystal formation. This could cause the medicine to distribute unevenly in the bottle. As a result, dosing may be unreliable.

Because this medicine is taken to prevent rejection of a transplanted organ, underdosing could lead to organ rejection and loss of organ function. A higher than intended dose could cause side effects (such as high blood pressure, headache, or stomach pain) or symptoms of overdose (such as kidney or liver damage, vomiting, or swelling of the extremities).

Ulcer medicine recalled due to bacterial contamination

Comment: The maker of this medicine has recalled one lot due to contamination with a type of bacteria (Bacillus cereus). Using this product could cause a serious or even life-threatening infection, especially among people with a weakened immune system.

This medicine is prescribed to treat peptic ulcers (commonly called stomach ulcers).

Read additional issues of HHP Medication Safety Watch

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.