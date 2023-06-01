HHP Medication Safety Watch: May 2023

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Pediatric cold medicine recalled because cartons may contain the wrong product

G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops (maker: Novis PR, LLC)

Comment: This recall was issued because cartons labeled as containing this pediatric cough medicine instead contain an anesthetic intended to treat mouth irritation. The anesthetic contains alcohol and benzocaine. Children drinking even small amounts of the mislabeled product could develop a blood disorder, alcohol toxicity, or low blood sugar. The most severe reactions are coma or death. Infants and small children are at the highest risk.

G-Supress DX Pediatric Drops is sold as a cough suppressant, expectorant, and nasal decongestant to treat symptoms of the common cold.

Multiple medicines recalled after drug maker discontinues its quality program

Multiple common drugs, including asthma and anti-anxiety medicines and antibiotics (maker: Akorn Operating Company LLC)

Comment: This updated recall covers more than 70 over-the-counter and prescription drugs. It follows the drug maker's discontinuation of its quality program after declaring bankruptcy and ceasing operations.

Without an active quality program, the purity, strength, quality, and identity of these drugs are uncertain. Recalled products include many common drugs such as albuterol (a treatment for asthma), levofloxacin (an antibiotic) and lorazepam (an anti-anxiety drug). This link provides the full list of recalled drugs.

Multiple Advil products recalled due to storage violations

Comment: Family Dollar has recalled these products because they were stored outside of the required temperature range. This could make the products ineffective or cause impurities to form.

