HHP Medication Safety Watch: May 2022

16207268364265

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Prescription medicines

Medicine for blood disorder recalled because capsules may fail to dissolve properly

Comment: One lot of this medicine has been recalled because routine testing revealed that it did not dissolve as it should. This can cause a lower than expected dose of medicine and lower effectiveness as a result. A life-threatening heart attack or stroke could follow.

This medicine lowers the number of platelets in the blood. It is taken by people with blood disorders that cause an abnormally high number of platelets. Platelets are blood cells that help regulate normal clotting.

Flavor enhancer recalled due to bacterial contamination

Comment: Two lots of a flavor enhancer added to liquid medicine have been recalled due to contamination with a bacterium called Burkholderia gladioli. This organism may cause pneumonia, bloodstream infection, and other serious complications, especially in people with lung disease or immune suppression.

Compounding pharmacies and hospitals use the recalled product to improve the flavor of medicines and allow them to be taken in liquid form. This can be helpful for people who have trouble taking pills or capsules, such as small children.

The makers of this recalled product have already notified pharmacies and distributors, but if you are concerned that a medicine you use may be affected by this recall, contact your pharmacy or the hospital where you received it. See the link above for details.

Read additional issues of HHP Medication Safety Watch

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.