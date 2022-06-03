HHP Medication Safety Watch: May 2022

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Medicine for blood disorder recalled because capsules may fail to dissolve properly

Anagrelide capsules (maker: Teva Pharmaceuticals USA)

Comment: One lot of this medicine has been recalled because routine testing revealed that it did not dissolve as it should. This can cause a lower than expected dose of medicine and lower effectiveness as a result. A life-threatening heart attack or stroke could follow.

This medicine lowers the number of platelets in the blood. It is taken by people with blood disorders that cause an abnormally high number of platelets. Platelets are blood cells that help regulate normal clotting.

Flavor enhancer recalled due to bacterial contamination

Fagron SyrSpend SF Cherry (maker: Fagron Inc.)

Comment: Two lots of a flavor enhancer added to liquid medicine have been recalled due to contamination with a bacterium called Burkholderia gladioli. This organism may cause pneumonia, bloodstream infection, and other serious complications, especially in people with lung disease or immune suppression.

Compounding pharmacies and hospitals use the recalled product to improve the flavor of medicines and allow them to be taken in liquid form. This can be helpful for people who have trouble taking pills or capsules, such as small children.

The makers of this recalled product have already notified pharmacies and distributors, but if you are concerned that a medicine you use may be affected by this recall, contact your pharmacy or the hospital where you received it. See the link above for details.