HHP Medication Safety Watch: July 2022

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Many over-the-counter medical products recalled due to violations of storage standards

hundreds of Family Dollar products (maker: Family Dollar)

Comment: More than 400 products (PDF auto-download) have been recalled from Family Dollar stores because they were stored outside of their required temperature range. This could cause the products to be ineffective or to form impurities. The recall affects different over-the-counter medications (such as aspirin and ibuprofen) as well as several brands of mouthwash, toothpaste, shampoo, and many other products.

Sunscreen spray recalled due to contamination with benzene

Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen spray (maker: Edgewell Personal Care Company)

Comment: The maker of this product has recalled three lots because testing revealed unacceptable levels of benzene.

Benzene is considered a carcinogen (a substance that can cause cancer) and it can be absorbed through the skin. Extensive exposure to benzene, including repeated exposure over time, can cause leukemia, other cancers, and blood disorders.

Laxatives recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

multiple brand names of magnesium citrate saline laxative oral solution, 10 ounces (maker: Vi-Jon, LLC)

Comment: The maker of these laxatives has recalled all lots and flavors of more than 60 products after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. This organism may cause serious and even life-threatening infections in people with an impaired immune system. Brand names include Walgreens, CVS, Rite-Aid, Kroger, and Publix.

Magnesium citrate is a treatment for occasional constipation.

Dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement recalled due to contamination

Comment: Certain lots of these products have been recalled after testing revealed they were contaminated with tadalafil, a prescription drug for erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil may cause serious side effects, including a dangerous drop in blood pressure. This risk is highest among people who are also taking heart medicines, such as nitroglycerin. A sudden and significant drop in blood pressure may cause heart attack, stroke, or death.

The recalled products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement.

Insulin pens recalled due to missing labels

Insulin glargine, 100 units/ml (U-100), 3mL prefilled pens (maker: Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

Comment: The makers of this product have recalled one batch because some of the prefilled injection pens may not have labels. This could lead to confusion regarding the type and dose of insulin being injected. Serious complications of high or low blood sugar may follow. These include confusion, loss of consciousness, seizure, or death.

Insulin glargine is a long-acting insulin prescribed for people with diabetes to control blood sugar.