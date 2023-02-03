HHP Medication Safety Watch: January 2023
This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.
Over-the-counter products and medicines
Sunscreen spray recalled due to contamination with benzene
- Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 (maker: Edgewell Personal Care)
Comment: This expands an earlier recall to include a fourth lot of this product because testing revealed it contains benzene. (The original recall identified three lots with similar contamination.)
Benzene is a carcinogen (a substance that can cause cancer) and it can be absorbed through the skin. Extensive exposure to benzene, including repeated exposure over time, can cause leukemia, other cancers, and blood disorders.
