HHP Medication Safety Watch: February 2022

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Recall of many supplements for male sexual enhancement due to contamination with prescription drugs

Comment: Certain lots of these products have been recalled because they were contaminated with sildenafil and/or tadalafil, prescription drugs for erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil and tadalafil may cause dangerously low blood pressure, especially for people taking medicine containing nitrates (such as nitroglycerin or isosorbide).

The recalled products are sold as treatments to enhance male sexual function. These recalls are examples of products sold online with undeclared and possibly dangerous ingredients. See this FDA press release about this problem affecting many weight loss and male sexual enhancement supplements.

A wide range of products recalled due to possible bacterial contamination and rodent activity at distribution site for stores in six states

Multiple products sold in 404 Family Dollar stores in six states (distributor: Family Dollar)

Comment: An FDA inspection found unacceptable conditions at a Family Dollar store distribution center in Arkansas, including evidence of extensive rodent infestation. The recall affects FDA-regulated products from stores in six states (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee). All drugs, medical devices, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and human and pet food) shipped from this distribution center may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria and other infectious agents. People most likely to get sick from such infections include children, the elderly, and people who are pregnant or have a suppressed immune system.

Deodorant and antiperspirant sprays recalled due to benzene contamination

Sure and Brut deodorant and antiperspirant spray products (maker: TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands)

Comment: Some lots of these products have been recalled due to contamination with benzene. Benzene is considered a carcinogen (a substance that can cause cancer). It can be absorbed through the skin. Extensive exposure to benzene, including repeated exposure over time, can cause leukemia, other cancers, and blood disorders.