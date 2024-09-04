HHP Medication Safety Watch: August 2024

16207268364265

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Over-the-counter products and medicines

Male sexual performance and energy products recalled due to contamination with prescription medicine

Comment: The makers of these products have recalled one lot of each after testing revealed contamination with the prescription medication sildenafil.

Sildenafil is prescribed for erectile dysfunction. It can cause serious side effects, including a dangerous drop in blood pressure. This risk is highest among people who are also taking heart medicines such as nitroglycerin. A sudden and significant drop in blood pressure may cause heart attack, stroke, or death.

The recalled products are marketed as dietary supplements for improving male sexual performance and energy.

