HHP Medication Safety Watch: August 2023

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Eye drops recalled due to bacterial and fungal contamination

Comment: This recall followed testing by the FDA that found one lot of the MSM 5% Solution Eye Drops was contaminated with bacteria and fungi. Use of contaminated eye drops could cause sight-threatening or even life-threatening infection.

The recalled products are sold through the company's webstore to add moisture to the eyes and relieve symptoms of eye dryness.

Heart medication recalled due to labeling errors

Comment: One lot of each dose of this heart medication has been recalled because the labels list the wrong doses. Taking a higher than recommended dosage of digoxin may cause a number of symptoms, including stomach upset, visual changes, confusion, dizziness, or fainting. Taking a lower than prescribed dose of digoxin may be less effective for controlling heart rate or heart failure.

Digoxin is a treatment for heart failure or to control rapid atrial fibrillation, an abnormal heart rhythm.