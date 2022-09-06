HHP Medication Safety Watch: August 2022

This list contains selected items from the full FDA list of recalls, withdrawals, and alerts for medicines and certain health products. We've provided links to FDA information for each product and its maker. Unless otherwise noted, these actions apply only to the specific brand name of the product listed. Talk to your healthcare provider before stopping or changing any medicines or treatments that they have recommended for you.

Dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement recalled due to contamination with prescription medicines

Comment: Certain lots of these products have been recalled after testing revealed they were contaminated with sildenafil or tadalafil, prescription drugs for erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil and tadalafil may cause serious side effects, including a dangerous drop in blood pressure. This risk is highest among people who are also taking heart medicines, such as nitroglycerin. A sudden and significant drop in blood pressure may cause heart attack, stroke, or death.

The recalled products are marketed as dietary supplements for male sexual enhancement. The recalls from Loud Muscle Science are expansions of earlier recalls to include more lots.

Remedies for upset stomach recalled due to microbial contamination

Major Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/10 ml oral suspension (distributor: Plastikon Healthcare, LLC)

Major Milk of Magnesia 2400 mg/30 ml oral suspension (distributor: Plastikon Healthcare, LLC)

Major Magnesium Hydroxide 1200 mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 1200 mg/Simethicone 120 mg per 30 ml oral suspension (distributor: Plastikon Healthcare, LLC)

Major Magnesium Hydroxide 2400 mg/Aluminum Hydroxide 2400 mg/Simethicone 240 mg per 30 ml oral suspension (distributor: Plastikon Healthcare, LLC)

Comment: Multiple lots of these products have been recalled due to microbial contamination. The recall notice offers no details on the specific organism causing the problem. Use of these contaminated products could cause serious infections, especially among people with an impaired immune system. The current recall represents an expansion of a June 2022 recall to include more lots.

The recalled products are marketed for symptoms of stomach upset, indigestion, heartburn, or bloating.

Laxatives recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

Multiple brand names of magnesium citrate saline laxative oral solution, 10 ounces or 300 ml (maker: Vi-Jon, LLC)

Comment: The maker of these laxatives issued a worldwide recall for all lots and flavors of more than 60 different products after testing identified the presence of Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. This organism may cause serious and even life-threatening infections in people with an impaired immune system. Brand names include Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, and Publix. The current recall is an update of earlier recalls to include more lots.

Magnesium citrate is a treatment for occasional constipation.