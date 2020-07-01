Heart Health

Time to try intermittent fasting?

If you need to lose weight, a diet that focuses mainly on when (not what) you eat may be a good way to shed pounds and improve your cardiovascular health.

3ee9dece-7ba3-4ce0-a442-6679ea8db349

Anyone who's tried different weight-loss diets is probably familiar with their pitfalls. Low-calorie diets often leave you tired, hungry, and cranky. Low-carb or "keto" diets can cause cravings and constipation. Low-fat diets are also tough to follow and, contrary to popular belief, they do not seem to prevent cardiovascular disease.

Another diet trend, intermittent fasting, takes a different approach. Rather than limiting what you eat, this diet limits when you eat (see "What is intermittent fasting?"). For some people, that change may be easier to manage, says Dr. Eric Rimm, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Short-term studies suggest that people stick to intermittent fasting diets as well as or better than they do to other diets. And according to a 2019 review article in the journal Nutrients, intermittent fasting promotes weight loss and may reduce risk factors linked to heart disease, including diabetes, high blood pressure, unhealthy blood lipid levels, and inflammation.

"However, we don't have much evidence about how well this diet works over the long term," says Dr. Rimm, noting that there are just two long-term studies of intermittent fasting, each lasting a year. Nor are there large populations of people who've followed this eating pattern for years. That's in contrast to two other diets linked to a healthy heart and healthy body size — the Mediterranean diet and a vegetarian diet.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting restricts when or how much you eat — and sometimes both. One variation, time-restricted eating, involves eating only during a certain time window, usually eight hours, over a single day. For example, you would eat only during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then fast during the other 16 hours.

The other approaches, alternate-day and whole-day fasting, actually don't involve strict fasting. Instead, you choose two or more days during the week when you cut way back on the food you eat, limiting yourself to just 400 to 600 calories per day. On the other days of the week, you follow your normal eating pattern. In one popular version, the 5:2 diet, you eat normally for five days, then restrict your calories on two non-consecutive days. With alternate-day fasting, you eat a calorie-restricted diet every other day.

An evolutionary advantage?

Still, people who are overweight or obese might want to give intermittent fasting a try. In addition to its apparent heart-related benefits, this diet has some unique aspects that might explain its success, says Dr. Rimm. First, the strategy makes sense from an evolutionary standpoint. As early humans evolved, food supplies were alternately abundant and scarce. We also evolved in sync with the natural day-night cycle. So our metabolism adapted to function best with periods of hunger and eating during the day and sleeping at night. Many studies show that nighttime eating is closely linked to weight gain and diabetes, and one even found a higher risk of heart attack among men who snacked in the middle of the night compared with those who didn't.

Second, intermittent fasting highlights some of the positive aspects of other diet strategies while avoiding their downsides. "People who try whole or alternate-day fasting quickly realize how many calories are in certain foods. That helps them choose foods that are more filling but lower in calories," says Dr. Rimm. But because they're not constantly counting calories and feeling deprived every day, the diet is easier to maintain.

Burning stored fat

Periodic fasting triggers the same fat-burning process that occurs during a low-carbohydrate or keto diet. Keto is short for ketosis, the metabolic process that kicks in when your body runs out of glucose (its preferred energy source) and starts burning stored fat. Your body may go into ketosis after just 12 hours of not eating, which many people do overnight before they "break fast" with a morning meal. (A midnight snack obviously sabotages this process.) A keto diet keeps you in ketosis for much longer time periods because you avoid carbohydrates, which supply glucose. Instead, fat becomes the preferred fuel source.

But some nutrition experts worry that keto diets — which typically include hefty amounts of meat and eggs — may be hard on the heart. Intermittent fasting is likely a healthier option, especially if you eat a balanced diet that includes whole grains, nuts, legumes, fruits, and vegetables, which are rich in nutrients known to lower heart disease risk.

However, intermittent fasting diets typically don't specify what foods you should eat. "As a nutritional epidemiologist, that makes me a little uncomfortable," Dr. Rimm admits. Eating burgers and French fries five days a week and a single breakfast sandwich on your low-calorie day wouldn't be healthy, he says. But with any diet, it's often a good idea to ease into the changes. You could start by trying a 5:2 diet or time-restricted eating. Once you start losing weight, you can gradually introduce more healthy foods, he suggests.

Don't expect fast results, however. With intermittent fasting, people tend to lose weight fairly slowly — about a half a pound to 1 pound per week. But when it comes to losing weight, slow and steady is more successful and sustainable over the long term.

Before you try intermittent fasting

If you want to give intermittent fasting a try, make sure to discuss it with your doctor first, says Dr. Rimm. Skipping meals and severely limiting calories can be dangerous for people with certain conditions, such as diabetes. Some people who take medications for blood pressure or heart disease also may be more prone to imbalances of sodium, potassium, and other minerals during longer-than-normal periods of fasting.

Image: © Kali9/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain featured image

Nutrition

Eating high-quality carbohydrates may stave off middle-age weight gain
How to shop for healthier foods featured image

Nutrition

How to shop for healthier foods
Nutrition

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.