Heart Health
Time for a medication check-up?
Some people would benefit from either stopping or switching the drugs they take for heart-related problems.
Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Upgrading your pill organizer is a time-honored tradition associated with aging. Many older people take multiple medications, which typically include drugs for common problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, as well as those to treat heart conditions like atrial fibrillation.
But taking more than five daily medications — what doctors call polypharmacy — comes with risks, especially for seniors. An estimated one in five prescription medications taken by older people is inappropriate. Many of those are cardiovascular drugs that are potentially harmful, have no clear benefit, or aren't as good as other options. These should be stopped or switched, according to a review published June 14, 2024, in the European Heart Journal. For perspective and advice on this problem, we consulted Dr. Howard LeWine, an internist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital who's known for his dedication to deprescribing — that is, eliminating unnecessary medications.
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
