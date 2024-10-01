Time for a medication check-up?

Upgrading your pill organizer is a time-honored tradition associated with aging. Many older people take multiple medications, which typically include drugs for common problems like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or diabetes, as well as those to treat heart conditions like atrial fibrillation.

But taking more than five daily medications — what doctors call polypharmacy — comes with risks, especially for seniors. An estimated one in five prescription medications taken by older people is inappropriate. Many of those are cardiovascular drugs that are potentially harmful, have no clear benefit, or aren't as good as other options. These should be stopped or switched, according to a review published June 14, 2024, in the European Heart Journal. For perspective and advice on this problem, we consulted Dr. Howard LeWine, an internist at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital who's known for his dedication to deprescribing — that is, eliminating unnecessary medications.