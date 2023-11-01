Heart Health

RNA-based drug shows promise for lowering blood pressure

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

photo of two vaccine vials, one upright and one on its side, alongside a syringe

A single injection of a new RNA-based drug may lower blood pressure for up to six months, according to a small study published July 20, 2023, in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The drug, zilebesiran, is an example of a new class of drugs called small interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs. It works by interfering with the liver's production of angiotensinogen, a protein that plays a key role in high blood pressure.

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
