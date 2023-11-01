Heart Health
RNA-based drug shows promise for lowering blood pressure
Research we're watching
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
A single injection of a new RNA-based drug may lower blood pressure for up to six months, according to a small study published July 20, 2023, in The New England Journal of Medicine.
The drug, zilebesiran, is an example of a new class of drugs called small interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs. It works by interfering with the liver's production of angiotensinogen, a protein that plays a key role in high blood pressure.
