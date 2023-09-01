Nitroglycerin pills for angina: Is there another option?

Q. For more than a year, I've been carrying a small vial of nitroglycerin pills to use in case of angina. But when I checked the bottle recently, I discovered that the jostling in my pocket had reduced them to a fine dust. How can I avoid this problem?

A. First, it's good news that you haven't needed to use your nitroglycerin pills! But to be on the safe side, you could consider switching to the spray version of this drug, which will eliminate the problem you describe.