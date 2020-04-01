Heart Health

Looking for a mellow form of exercise? Try tai chi

This ancient Chinese practice may help lower blood pressure and offer other heart-related benefits.

bf780305-1586-4728-a0d5-37ac40dfabff

Tai chi is a slow, flowing form of exercise that's sometimes described as "meditation in motion." The practice involves a series of choreographed moves with evocative descriptions, such as "grasp the sparrow's tail" or "wave hands like clouds." As your body moves, your mind has to focus. But tai chi also encourages relaxation, which helps ease stress.

Those features are all important aspects of mind-body therapies, many of which seem to benefit heart health, says Dr. Gloria Yeh, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. "On a simple level, tai chi is a very accessible form of exercise," she says. The movements are easy to adapt to different levels of intensity, and you can even do certain movements while seated in a chair. Tai chi doesn't require fully extending or stretching your joints, so it's also fine for people who are not so flexible.

A gateway exercise

Tai chi can be a good gateway exercise for people who cannot or will not engage in more conventional exercise. Even people who are out of shape can do tai chi, which can help build strength and confidence, both physically and mentally. And if you practice more vigorously or sink deeper into the poses, tai chi can provide a moderate aerobic workout.

But the meditative aspects of tai chi that teach body awareness, slowing down, and stress management are also important, says Dr. Yeh, who directs the Mind-Body Research program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. People prone to heart disease can benefit from holistic approaches that address their overall well-being, she adds.

Protecting the heart

Studies exploring the health benefits of tai chi — which also include reduced pain and improved mood — date back to the 1950s. Tai chi may help lower cholesterol levels and dampen inflammation, both of which are linked to better heart health. But the best evidence seems to be for improving blood pressure, according to a 2008 review of 26 studies co-authored by Dr. Yeh in the journal Preventive Cardiology. In people with high blood pressure, systolic blood pressure (the first number in a blood pressure reading) fell seven to 32 points, while diastolic pressure (the second number) fell by two to 18 points.

Healing the heart

Tai chi may be a promising addition to cardiac rehabilitation, a multiweek program of structured exercise paired with lifestyle and nutrition education. Cardiac rehab, which is covered by Medicare, improves quality of life and survival after a serious heart-related problem, procedure, or surgery. But according to the American Heart Association, only about a quarter of eligible Medicare recipients participate in these programs. Studies by Dr. Yeh and others suggest that for people who decline cardiac rehab, tai chi can help them ease into exercising more, losing weight, and enjoying a better quality of life. As this research continues to grow, tai chi may become a more popular option in conjunction with cardiac rehab, says Dr. Yeh. Many academic medical centers, including Harvard Medical School, have integrative medicine programs that offer tai chi classes.

Getting started with tai chi

You also can find local tai chi classes at martial arts studios, community centers, health clubs, Y's, and senior centers. Costs vary widely, ranging from about $7 to $18 for an hourlong class. Wear loose, comfortable clothing, and supportive shoes like sneakers (or no shoes, if you prefer). During the class, the instructor will demonstrate graceful, slow arm and leg movements, often done with a slight bend in the knees. "You might learn to let go of extra muscle tension, take deep breaths, and pay attention to how your body feels," says Dr. Yeh.

You can learn tai chi from a watching a DVD, which you can also use to practice at home. But going to a class has certain advantages. It may be easier to grasp the concepts with a live instructor with whom you can interact, and being in a group provides both camaraderie and motivation.

For more detailed information, check out the Harvard Medical School Special Health Report An Introduction to Tai Chi (/tai). The electronic version includes links to videos demonstrating the moves. World Tai Chi Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April with free classes around the world; see www.worldtaichiday.org.

Image: © kali9/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks featured image

Heart Health

Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks
Cholesterol Exercise & Fitness Stress

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.