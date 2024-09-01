How to avoid heart failure

About 10% of Americans will develop heart failure during their lifetimes, an incidence that rises substantially after age 65. But perhaps most concerning is that Americans are now dying from heart failure at a higher rate than 25 years ago, according to a study in the June 2024 issue of JAMA Cardiology.

"We are struggling to understand what has caused this change, which has made taking preventive measures against heart failure more important than ever," says cardiologist Dr. Mandeep R. Mehra, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and executive director of the Center for Advanced Heart Disease at Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital.