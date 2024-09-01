Heart Health

High lipoprotein(a) raises heart attack risk even in healthy people

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

High blood levels of lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a) — a variant of LDL cholesterol — may triple the risk of a heart attack, even among people with no other risks for heart disease, a new study confirms.

The study included 6,238 people ages 43 to 65 who had their Lp(a) levels measured. Values in the top 10% — 216 nanomoles per liter (nmol/L) or greater — were defined as high, while values in the lower 50% — less than 42 nmol/L — were defined as low. Most had conditions or habits that raised their heart disease risk, known as standard modifiable risk factors (SMuRFs). These include diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, and unfavorable cholesterol levels. While about 4% of the study participants had all four SMuRFs, nearly 24% had none.

About the Author

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
About the Reviewer

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at
