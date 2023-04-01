Heart Health

Gene editing: A one-time fix for dangerously high cholesterol?

This therapy — which disables a gene that regulates LDL cholesterol levels — is being tested in high-risk heart attack survivors. Here’s a look at the background and potential future of gene editing for heart disease.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

illustration of LDL receptor being blocked at a cell membrane

Among your more than 20,000 different genes, one provides instructions for a protein called PCSK9, which helps regulate levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol in your bloodstream. About one in 250 people has a variant in this gene that causes LDL cholesterol to skyrocket, sometimes to more than three times the optimal ceiling of 100 mg/dL. This genetic condition, called familial hypercholesterolemia, is the leading cause of premature heart attacks in America.

But other people have different PCSK9 gene variants that have the exact opposite effect. Their LDL cholesterol is extraordinarily low—and their risk of heart attack is also far below average. This discovery, made by Dallas Heart Study researchers in 2005, spurred industry scientists to develop drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors (see "How does PCSK9 affect your cholesterol level?").

"From a drug development perspective, it was very exciting, because just 10 years later, there were two FDA-approved medications that could dramatically lower LDL," says Dr. Pradeep Natarajan, director of preventive cardiology at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The drugs, alirocumab (Praluent) and evolocumab (Repatha), can slash LDL levels by 50%. Taking one of these drugs with a cholesterol-lowering statin can further de-crease a person’s risk of heart attack and related problems by approximately 15% compared with taking a statin alone.

How does PCSK9 affect your cholesterol level?

The PCSK9 protein acts like a tag that signals LDL receptors to be broken down in liver cells, which means there are fewer receptors to clear LDL from the bloodstream. As a result, LDL levels rise. High LDL accelerates the buildup of fatty plaque in the heart’s arteries, raising heart attack risk.

But therapies that either block or prevent the creation of PCSK9 have the opposite effect. More LDL receptors remain active in the liver to remove LDL. Blood levels of LDL plummet, lowering the risk of a heart attack.

From inhibition to suppression

While taking a statin means swallowing a pill every day, the PCSK9 inhibitors are given by self-injection once or twice a month. But inclisiran (Leqvio), an equally effective drug approved last year, requires an injection just once every six months. Instead of blocking PCSK9 after it’s made, inclisiran prevents the protein from being made in the first place, using a technique called RNA interference.

Now, a cutting-edge therapy that uses gene editing to permanently shut down PCSK9 production is being tested in people with familial hypercholesterolemia who’ve already had a heart attack. The CEO of Verve Therapeutics, the company leading the trial, is former Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Sek Kathiresan.

To create the therapy, scientists relied on a modification of the powerful gene editing tool called CRISPR, which Dr. Kathiresan describes as "a molecular pencil and eraser" that changes a single letter in the instructions for making PCSK9. The one-time infusion contains tiny lipid particles that contain the editing tools, which travel through the blood to the liver. Once there, the particles release their contents, and the editor goes to work in liver cells. Studies in monkeys show that a single infusion lowered blood levels of PCSK9 by 89%, with a corresponding drop in LDL of 61%. Early data from the first human trial should be available later this year.

Future possibilities?

If the therapy proves to be safe and effective, it could also potentially treat people who don’t have familial hypercholesterolemia but who instead have "garden variety" high cholesterol, says Dr. Natarajan. "People with inactivating PCSK9 variants in both gene copies that lead to LDL values as low as 15 mg/dL are alive and well, which suggests such levels are safe," he says. And so far, evidence suggests that PCSK9 gene editing is very specific and without identified "off-target" effects in other places on the genome.

Despite the many available treatments to reduce LDL, many people don’t take these drugs consistently over the long term for a variety of reasons, such as insurance and access issues. That makes the "one and done" option of gene editing especially appealing, particularly since high LDL is very common and an important contributor to cardio-vascular disease, the leading cause of death in this country, Dr. Natarajan says. As the Verve trial moves forward, investigators at Harvard and elsewhere are developing gene editing therapies for other inherited heart conditions, including cardiac amyloidosis and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which currently have only limited treatment options.

Image: © Nanoclustering/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Julie Corliss

About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at … See Full Bio
View all posts by Christopher P. Cannon, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart featured image

Heart Health

Keto diet is not healthy and may harm the heart
Taming high triglycerides featured image

Heart Health

Taming high triglycerides
Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks featured image

Heart Health

Alert: This hidden condition increases heart attack and stroke risks
Cholesterol Genes Medical Devices & Technology

You might also be interested in…

Managing Your Cholesterol

Managing Your Cholesterol offers up-to-date information to help you or a loved one keep cholesterol in check. The report spells out what are healthy and unhealthy cholesterol levels, and offers specific ways to keep cholesterol in line. It covers cholesterol tests and the genetics of cholesterol. The report also focuses on treatments based on the latest scientific evidence, including the pros and cons of statins and other medications, and provides the lowdown on other substances advertised to lower cholesterol. Managing Your Cholesterol can also help you work with your doctor to individualize your treatment.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.