Device of the month: Mobile ECG device

Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

A traditional electrocardiogram (ECG) allows doctors to record, monitor, and diagnose your heart's electrical activity. Done in a health care setting, the test involves placing 12 electrodes on your arms, legs, and chest. But for about $80, you can buy a small, handheld, single-electrode device to record an ECG at home. Known as a mobile ECG device, it's designed to detect heart rhythm disorders, especially atrial fibrillation (afib), which causes a rapid, irregular heart rhythm.

To use the device, you place your fingers on the sensors for 30 seconds. The rhythm is displayed either on the device or on an app on your nearby smartphone and identified as either normal or possible afib. Suspicious recordings can then be transmitted via email or an online health portal to your doctor's office.

About the Author

photo of Julie Corliss

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
About the Reviewer

photo of Christopher P. Cannon, MD

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

