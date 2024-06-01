Heart Health

Device of the month: Home blood pressure monitor

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Of all the things you can measure to assess your cardiovascular health, blood pressure ranks at the very top. Checking your blood pressure at home often provides a more realistic picture of your blood pressure than measurements taken at the doctor's office. A home device shouldn't cost more than about $50 to $100. Follow this advice when selecting one:

  • Measure the circumference of the middle of your upper arm to ensure a proper fit. A cuff that's too small or too large won't give an accurate reading.
  • Look for a device that has a large, easy-to-read display and a cuff that inflates automatically. Wrist or finger cuffs are not considered as reliable.
  • Choose a monitor that appears on the U.S. Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing. A 2023 report in JAMA found that 84% of the 100 best-selling home blood pressure devices sold on Amazon in the United States were not validated (that is, proven accurate).

Follow your doctor's advice about when and how often to check your blood pressure at home. To watch a video from the American Heart Association demonstrating the correct technique, go online.

About the Author

Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter

Julie Corliss is the executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter. Before working at Harvard, she was a medical writer and editor at HealthNews, a consumer newsletter affiliated with The New England Journal of Medicine.
About the Reviewer

Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Christopher P. Cannon is editor in chief of the Harvard Heart Letter. He is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, and senior physician in the Preventive Cardiology section of the Cardiovascular Division at
