Heart Health
Device of the month: Home blood pressure monitor
- Reviewed by Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Of all the things you can measure to assess your cardiovascular health, blood pressure ranks at the very top. Checking your blood pressure at home often provides a more realistic picture of your blood pressure than measurements taken at the doctor's office. A home device shouldn't cost more than about $50 to $100. Follow this advice when selecting one:
- Measure the circumference of the middle of your upper arm to ensure a proper fit. A cuff that's too small or too large won't give an accurate reading.
- Look for a device that has a large, easy-to-read display and a cuff that inflates automatically. Wrist or finger cuffs are not considered as reliable.
- Choose a monitor that appears on the U.S. Blood Pressure Validated Device Listing. A 2023 report in JAMA found that 84% of the 100 best-selling home blood pressure devices sold on Amazon in the United States were not validated (that is, proven accurate).
Follow your doctor's advice about when and how often to check your blood pressure at home. To watch a video from the American Heart Association demonstrating the correct technique, go online.
Image: © Busakorn Pongparnit/Getty Images
About the Author
Julie Corliss, Executive Editor, Harvard Heart Letter
About the Reviewer
Christopher P. Cannon, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Heart Letter; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.