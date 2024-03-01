Couples often share high blood pressure diagnosis

If your spouse has high blood pressure (hypertension), there's a fairly good chance that you do as well, new research suggests.

For the study, published Dec. 19, 2023, in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers looked at the incidence of hypertension in nearly 34,000 middle-age and older heterosexual couples in India, China, the United States, and England. Women married to men with hypertension were more likely to have hypertension themselves than women whose husbands didn't have the condition. Likewise, hypertension rates were higher among men whose wives had hypertension compared to men whose wives did not. Rates of this so-called concordant hypertension ranged from 20% to 40% and were slightly higher in China and India.