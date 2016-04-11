Are you missing early warning signs of hearing loss?

January 17, 2025

Ask your spouse or partner if it might be time for a check-up.If it often sounds like everyone around you is mumbling, it may be a sign that you need a hearing test.

Most people tend to ignore clues that their hearing isn't what it used to be. But your spouse or partner may be fully aware of the change. Often the person with hearing loss is not the first to realize the problem. It's a family member or friend who'll bring the issue to the person's attention.