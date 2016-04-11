Healthy aging and longevity

Are you missing early warning signs of hearing loss?

Share
Print This Page
Ask your spouse or partner if it might be time for a check-up.
If it often sounds like everyone around you is mumbling, it may be a sign that you need a hearing test. 

Most people tend to ignore clues that their hearing isn't what it used to be. But your spouse or partner may be fully aware of the change. Often the person with hearing loss is not the first to realize the problem. It's a family member or friend who'll bring the issue to the person's attention.

To continue reading this article, you must log in.

Subscribe to Harvard Health Online Plus (HHO+) to unlock expert-backed health insights, personalized tools, and exclusive resources to feel your best every day.

Here’s what you get with your HHO+ membership:

  • Unlimited access to all Harvard Health Online content
  • 4 expertly curated newsletters delivered monthly
  • Customized website experience aligned to your health goals
  • In-depth health guides on topics like sleep, exercise, and more
  • Interactive features like videos and quizzes
  • Members-only access to exclusive articles and resources
Learn more about the benefits of features of HHO+ »

I’d like to subscribe to HHO+ for $4.99/month to access expert-backed content to help make smart, informed decisions about my well-being.

Sign Me Up

Already a member? Login ».

Share
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

How high blood pressure harms your health
blog image 1

Time for a medication check-up?
blog image 1

Risk factors for MCI and dementia
blog image 1

Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
blog image 1

How we make memories
blog image 1

Treating mild cognitive impairment
blog image 1

Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
blog image 1

Cholesterol's various forms
blog image 1

Stopping a medication?
blog image 1

How to fall without injury
/

Related Topics

Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try featured image

Ear, nose, and throat

Constantly clearing your throat? Here's what to try
Testing for hearing loss featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Testing for hearing loss
A poor sense of smell might matter more than you thought featured image

Ear, nose, and throat

A poor sense of smell might matter more than you thought
Ear, nose, and throat

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The online course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk is your absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus get a FREE on-line course Inflammation and Diet: How food can lower disease risk. No purchase necessary.