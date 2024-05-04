Should you stop eating FODMAPs?

03cd95ad-8628-4dea-874c-7f91b17ac147

For some people, certain sugar-like molecules found in many foods — including milk, some fruits and vegetables, wheat, rye, high fructose corn syrup, and artificial sweeteners — can be difficult to digest. These molecules are called FODMAPs — short for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols. When gut bacteria feed on FODMAPs, gas and bloating can occur.

If you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or other gastrointestinal symptoms, it may be worth temporarily restricting FODMAPs to see if eliminating some of the many common foods with high levels of these sugars can help tame your symptoms. In a study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, people with IBS and diarrhea who followed a low-FODMAP diet saw greater reductions in IBS symptoms, became less anxious, and were less hampered in their activities than those given the usual dietary advice for IBS.

Following a low-FODMAP diet

During phase 1 of the diet, you stop eating foods high in FODMAPs for two to four weeks, substituting low- FODMAP alternatives from the same food groups. Because phase 1 of the diet is highly restrictive, lacks important nutrients, and reduces healthy gut bacteria, it is not meant to be permanent. The goal is simply to determine whether FODMAPs are contributing to your symptoms.

4bfca683-d4dd-4c2e-b86e-94cef3fb51bb

If you don't feel better after a few weeks, FODMAPs may not be your problem. But if your symptoms improve, you move on to phase 2 in order to figure out which specific foods in this broad group are causing your gastric distress. Every few days, add a high-FODMAP food back into your diet and write down how your gut responds. If symptoms flare, you may want to avoid that particular FODMAP long-term. If not, you can enjoy eating it again.

With your personal FODMAP data in hand, a dietitian can help you plan a well-rounded diet that you can live with. Look for one who is very familiar with FODMAPs.

Learn more about gut health in The Sensitive Gut, a Special Health Report from Harvard Medical School.

Image: © NataliaAlkema | GettyImages

 

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.