Gentle Core Exercises: Start toning your abs, building your back muscles, and reclaiming core fitness today

In as little as fifteen minutes a day, you can build the core fitness that is essential for keeping you active and independent in the years ahead.

Weak or inflexible core muscles can impair how well your arms and legs function. A strong core makes everyday tasks less difficult, wards off back pain, and keeps you ready for your favorite sports and pastimes.

This Special Health Report will show you how to build your core with workouts that are gentle and rewarding. You’ll be introduced to more than three dozen exercises designed to strengthen core muscles, increase flexibility and stability, improve balance, and tone your silhouette.

Prepared by master trainers, Gentle Core Exercises will give you maximal gain in minimal time. Moreover, you’ll learn how to perform these exercises — stretches, lifts, planks, and more — safely and efficiently.

These are workouts that can be done anywhere and anytime. There’s no need for fancy clothes or pricey equipment (just a mat, a chair, and a ball). You can do the exercises at home or in your office. And our short workouts can be done in just 10 minutes for one set and 20 minutes for two.

And they can be done by anyone! These workouts work for people of all ages and fitness levels. They are designed for you to progress at your own pace and tailor the program to your own needs.

This Special Health Report was prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Medical Editor Lauren E. Elson, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Instructor at Harvard Medical School, as well as Michele Stanten Certified Fitness Instructor at the American Council on Exercise. 49 pages. (2020)