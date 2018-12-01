What's causing that belly bloat?

Underlying causes, plus food and sensory responses, can lead to distention and discomfort.



Image: © Thunderstock/Getty Images

You just finished a meal, but the meal isn't quite finished with you. It's causing an uncomfortable bloated feeling and the perception that you suddenly have a big belly that lasts for hours. And it's not just your imagination. "Very quickly it can make you look like you have a bit of a pooch. There's an enlargement of the abdomen and a sensation of distention," explains Dr. Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital.

But the cause of belly bloat is often hard to pin down.