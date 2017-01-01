What to do for bronchitis

In general, treat bronchitis as you would a cold—with rest, lots of fluids, and acetaminophen for pain. Breathing steam from a vaporizer or a bowl of hot water or taking a hot shower can help to loosen phlegm. Over-the-counter cough suppressants can help you get through the days and sleep through the nights.

We all know the common cold very well; the average adult has several every year. "Chest colds," or bronchitis episodes, are much less frequent, affecting only 5% of adults per year. Perhaps because bronchitis is accompanied by a persistent, nagging cough , we tend to think of it as a more serious illness. It's one of the most common reasons people see their primary care provider.

