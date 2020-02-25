What Is It?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurological illness that affects the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms of the disease be intermittent (they come and go). Or MS can be progressive. This means it worsens over time.

Nerve cells called neurons send out long "fingers" called axons. The axons from one neuron send signals to another neuron that may be a long ways away. A substance called myelin normally is wrapped around the axons. Myelin helps the axon transmit signals from one neuron to another.