If you live in or even visit an area where there are grassy fields, bushes, and animals like deer, rabbits, squirrels, birds, and mice, you are probably at some risk of acquiring Lyme disease or another type of tick-borne disease.

Data suggests there are as many as 400,000 cases a year. The tick season is longer. The range is wider. The highest rates of Lyme disease are occurring with 8-14 year-olds and adults 60-80.

Lyme disease is, quite frankly, something to be aware of, not scared of. You can take steps to prevent ticks and to assure effective, swift countermeasures should a tick-borne illness occur.

The Harvard Medical Scholl Guide: Lyme and Other Tick-Borne Diseases shares specific ways to reduce contact with eight common types of ticks. It reveals the essentials of an accurate diagnosis. And it briefs you on the most effective treatment protocols.

Smart and simple steps to deter, detach, and defeat ticks

In this downloadable report, you’ll find proven tips to prevent a tick bite. You’ll discover two easy-to-use products that repel ticks from clothing. You’ll learn a slick trick to loosen a tick’s grasp …the five most common bite areas (including the two that are often overlooked)…and one step that can successfully and quickly prevent a Lyme infection if one is considered likely.

The smartest tools and tests for detecting Lyme—even without the bull’s eye!

The bull’s eye rash appears in as few as 60% of Lyme cases. An early blood test will not be positive even if you are infected. So how do you get a reliable test? The Guide will tell you. You’ll find an antibody test that’s nearly 100% accurate. You’ll learn the Stage 2 symptoms doctors look for…an internet test kit you should avoid…and the CDC’s latest testing recommendations.

Treatment choice to ease and end symptoms quickly and completely.

The Guide offers clear guidance for working with your physician to initiate the best treatment.

You’ll find the preferred antibiotics for Lyme disease . You’ll discover healing strategies for late Lyme disease…a multidisciplinary approach to speed recovery from a chronic Lyme condition…and more.

Plus, protective measures to guard against 9 other tick-borne illnesses.

You’ll learn where Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is the greatest danger (It’s not the West.) You’ll be alerted to one disease that requires a precise combination of antibiotics…a tick infection that mimics malaria…and the one tick-triggered disease with infection rates that spike in winter.



Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Daniel A. Solomon, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Physician, Division of Infectious Diseases, Brigham and Women’s Hospita(2023).