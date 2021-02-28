No matter what you are allergic to — pollens or pets…fragrances or foods — you suffer when symptoms arise. You’re fine one moment and then suddenly find yourself sneezing, scratching, wheezing, or worse.

In this Special Health Report, you’ll find allergy relief. The report focuses on the keys to controlling allergies and gives you expert guidance for minimizing your risks, for lessening your exposure to allergens and irritants, and for instituting swift and effectual treatment.

This report will give you an understanding of the importance of (and obstacles to) an accurate diagnosis…the one test that is quick and inexpensive…the one prone to false positives …and six you should skip.

Prepared by Harvard Medical School doctors, Controlling Your Allergies offers a comprehensive guide to more than 60 allergy and asthma medications to help you make the most safe and beneficial choices. You’ll be briefed on new therapies and you’ll learn practical steps for reducing the most prevalent allergens in your home, yard, and elsewhere.

Plus, a Special Section looks at diagnosing and treating food allergies, from life-threatening peanut allergies to a new, tick-related red meat allergy. You’ll learn which eight foods are responsible for 90% of all food allergies and emerging ways to address celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity.

You can take control of your allergies. You can be healthier and happier. Order for your copy of this Special Health Report now!

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publications in consultation with Caroline L. Sokol, MD, PhD Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Assistant Physician, Division of Rheumatology, Allergy and Immunology, Center for Immunology and Inflammatory Diseases, 53 pages. (2021)