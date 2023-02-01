Let the doctors and experts at Harvard Medical School help you breathe easier!

Discover the advances and strategies that can help you prevent, slow, and more effectively control COPD.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease — COPD — is exhausting and exasperating. It can sap you of the strength to pursue everyday chores, as well as those activities that give you the most satisfaction and pleasure.

Fortunately, as never before, advances in medication and treatment are enabling men and women to lessen the symptoms of COPD, retain greater lung function, and maintain full, active, and independent lives.

This Special Health Report will give you empowering information to work with your physician to create and implement treatment strategies to manage your COPD effectively — and successfully.

You’ll learn how doctors define and diagnose COPD: What symptoms distinguish chronic bronchitis and emphysema, who is most at risk, what tests are most important, and more.

You’ll discover game-changing medications and rehabilitative therapies: How more than 30 bronchodilators compare for efficacy, new minimallyinvasive surgical options, and at-home programs to promote breathing efficiency.

You’ll gain insights for reducing flare-ups and building stamina: How to keep your home irritant-free, the two vaccines anyone with COPD should get, helpful tools and gadget, and the do-anywhere exercise with lasting benefits.

In Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease you’ll find...

Analyses of today’s best treatment options including medications, pulmonary rehabilitations and more

The 2 tests that offer the best clue to whether you have COPD

New oxygen systems that provide greater mobility and freedom

Practical, no-cost ways to lessen symptoms and add lung power

SPECIAL BONUS SECTION: 4 Way to Quit Smoking. Strategies for kicking the habit for good.

Prepared by the editors of Harvard Health Publishing in consultation with Brittany Rosales, MD, Instructor in Medicine, Harvard Medical School Pulmonologist, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. 45 pages. (2023)