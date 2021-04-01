Diseases & Conditions

Are inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome the same?

Ask the doctors

5a1aeff1-642f-4533-b862-332b0d232943Q. I was recently diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome. Is this the same thing as inflammatory bowel disease?

A. No, they are not the same. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to two conditions, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, which are caused by a malfunctioning immune system. In these diseases, the immune system misfires, causing the lining of the digestive tract to become chronically inflamed and irritated. Both can lead to long-term digestive tract damage. In Crohn's disease, this inflammation can occur anywhere in the digestive tract, while colitis affects only the colon and the rectum. IBD triggers a number of symptoms, including abdominal pain and cramping, fevers, ­diarrhea, and bloody bowel movements, among others.

While people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) may experience some of the same symptoms as people with IBD, there is no obvious inflammation within the digestive tract. The underlying cause of IBS is unknown, but symptoms may arise due to uncoordinated intestinal contractions that affect bowel movements and hypersensitive nerves in the gut. People with IBS commonly have diarrhea, constipation, or both, as well as abdominal pain and cramping. While IBS can cause significant distress and discomfort for those affected, people don't typically experience severe complications as a result of the condition or need to have surgery. It's most often managed through lifestyle change or medication.

Image: © Mono/Getty Images

Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry featured image

Staying Healthy

Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Digestive Health Immune System Medications

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.