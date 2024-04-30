Treatment of Impotence
Welcome to this Decision Guide on Treatment of Impotence.
Impotence is when a man has difficulty getting or keeping an erection. Impotence is also known as erectile dysfunction, or E.D. Recent studies show that impotence is a much more common problem than once believed. Many younger men may experience difficulty with erections, and as many as two-thirds of men will develop impotence at some point in their life.
Recent studies are also changing our understanding about why men develop impotence. While it was once believed that psychological problems were the main cause, we now understand that medical factors -- such as poor blood flow, nerve damage, and medication side effects -- play a significant role in most men.
More importantly, several new drugs for impotence have been developed over the past decade. These drugs offer men a variety of ways to improve erectile function.
This guide is intended to help you understand what treatments are available for impotence, and to help you figure out which treatment may work best for you. Keep in mind that men with impotence deserve an evaluation by a health care professional. Our goal is to provide useful information while you are awaiting further evaluation, or that adds to what you may have already learned at your visit with a doctor. Remember that this guide is not intended to substitute for the advice of your doctor.
There are many different sexual problems that men can experience, including
low sexual drive
difficulty getting or keeping an erection
problems with ejaculation, including early ejaculation, delayed ejaculation, and "dry" orgasm.
This treatment guide is intended to help men who are having difficulty getting or maintaining an erection.
Which of these statements applies to you?
I am having difficulty getting or keeping an erection.
