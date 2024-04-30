Treating the Common Cold in Children and Teens
Treating the Common Cold in Children
The common cold, also known as an upper respiratory infection (URI), is an infection of the nose and throat, the "upper" parts of our breathing system (respiratory tract).
A cold is caused by many different viruses, which are spread from person to person through direct contact. For example, a person can be exposed to a virus when he touches his eyes or nose, after shaking hands with an infected person or when he is "splashed" by the tiny droplets that come out when an infected person sneezes or coughs. Once someone is exposed, the virus usually enters the body through the eyes or nose, and causes stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, hoarse voice, cough and fever.
Colds usually are mild illnesses that get better within one or two weeks. However, even mild symptoms can make children feel miserable. This guide will give you information about different ways to treat your child's cold symptoms.
Remember, this guide is not meant to take the place of a visit or call to your doctor. If your child has asthma or any other chronic health problem, you should call your doctor rather than using this guide.
First, let's check to see if your child's symptoms could be something more serious than a common cold.
Does your child have any of the following symptoms
-
difficulty breathing
-
lips, mouth and fingertips turning blue
-
inability to speak
-
neck pain or stiffness
-
not drinking and/or not making urine?
Yes, my child has one or more of those symptoms.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.