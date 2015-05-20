Recurring Abdominal Pain in Adults

Repeated episodes of abdominal pain can arise from a variety of medical causes, including some serious conditions. Everyone who has unexplained abdominal pain requires a medical evaluation by a doctor. Please take the time today to arrange a medical evaluation, if you have not already done so.

Identifying the source of recurring abdominal pain can require multiple doctor visits and multiple tests. This interactive guide will help you identify those features about your pain that are clues to its cause and provide insight into how the medical evaluation may proceed. The guide is not designed to substitute for office-based care.

This guide addresses recurring episodes of abdominal pain over several weeks to many months. If your pain is newer than this, or if you are currently having pain that is more severe than usual, please visit our Decision Guide called Understanding New and Severe Abdominal Pain.

