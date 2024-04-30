Birth Control (Contraception) for Women

Welcome to our Health Decision Guide on birth control for women.

Whether you are currently sexually active or have never been sexually active, this guide will help you learn about the types of birth control likely to fit your needs.

Although the guide is designed for women, we encourage men to review our guide and discuss what they learn with their female partners.

This guide is not meant to replace a visit with a health professional.

Are you already sexually active? That is, have you had sexual intercourse?

Yes, I have had sexual intercourse.

No, I have not had sexual intercourse.