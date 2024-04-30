Birth Control (Contraception) for Women
Welcome to our Health Decision Guide on birth control for women.
Whether you are currently sexually active or have never been sexually active, this guide will help you learn about the types of birth control likely to fit your needs.
Although the guide is designed for women, we encourage men to review our guide and discuss what they learn with their female partners.
This guide is not meant to replace a visit with a health professional.
Are you already sexually active? That is, have you had sexual intercourse?
Yes, I have had sexual intercourse.
If you are planning to become sexually active, you should first consider whether abstinence is the best choice for you. By abstaining from sex, you can completely avoid accidental pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.
Consider talking privately with your parents or an adult family member. Also talk with a health care professional before making any final decisions.
Assuming you do plan on having sexual intercourse, you will want to prevent pregnancy and protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases.
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.