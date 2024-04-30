Welcome to the Acid Reflux Treatment Guide!

This interactive advice program was developed by faculty of Harvard Medical School. If you have frequent heartburn or other typical symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), this guide can provide you with an appropriate treatment approach in only a few minutes.

If the diagnosis is clear, most treatments for GERD can be initiated without the help of a doctor. However, this guide is intended to be used as a complement to discussions with your doctor, not as a substitute for office-based care.

You will encounter a small number of questions about your experience with GERD as you proceed through this program. Your answers to these questions will help us to personalize our recommendations for you.

Click here to begin: symptoms of GERD