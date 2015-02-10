BMI Calculator

BMI (body mass index) is a calculation used to determine if a person is overweight that applies to both adult men and women. Although BMI is not perfect because it does not directly assess body fat, it is still considered a reasonable alternative for identify people who are overweight or obese, since measuring body fat directly is a costly process.

This BMI calculator will give your estimated number. Enter your height and weight below, then click the "Submit" button. If your BMI is above 25, losing weight is a smart idea.

BMI interpretation

Under 18.5 Underweight
18.5 - 24.9 Normal
25 - 29.9 Overweight
30 and over Obese

 

BMI table

You can also determine your BMI using the chart below. First, identify your weight (to the nearest 10 pounds) in one of the columns across the top, then move your finger down the column until you come to the row that represents your height. Inside the square where your weight and height meet is a number that is an estimate of your BMI. For example, if you weigh 160 pounds and are 5'7", your BMI is 25.

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Exercise & Fitness

