Diseases & Conditions

When should I be concerned about ringing in my ears?

photo of a woman suffering from tinnitus, she is holding a finger on the side of her face just in front of her ear while closing her eyes

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is a generic term used to describe a ringing or noise in the ears that occurs in the absence of external sound. This is a very common condition that is thought to occur in up to 15% of people. It can occur in one or both ears, and often people will describe the sound as "coming from their head." There are a variety of descriptions that people use for their tinnitus such as whooshing, ringing, pulsing, and/or buzzing, and the quality of the sound varies by individual.

Symptoms of tinnitus can cause great distress

While tinnitus can be caused by conditions that require medical attention, it is often a condition that is not medically serious. However, the distress and anxiety it produces can often disrupt people's lives. Because of the negative impact tinnitus can have on people, it may be helpful to learn more information on what symptoms are common and benign (not serious), and those that require medical attention and interventions.

What causes tinnitus?

Tinnitus can be broken down into two major types: pulsatile and non-pulsatile.

Pulsatile tinnitus is a noise in the ear that sounds like a heartbeat. Often people will describe a perception of a pulsing in their head and the ability to hear their heartbeat. Tinnitus that sounds like someone's heartbeat can be caused by normal or abnormal blood flow in the vessels near the ear. This type of tinnitus should be brought to the attention of your physician, because there are various rare conditions that cause it that may require medical intervention.

Non-pulsatile tinnitus is more common, but it can be more difficult to identify a cause. Most often tinnitus is associated with a hearing loss. However, people can have tinnitus with normal hearing. While people with tinnitus often believe the problem is with their ears, there is some evidence in tinnitus research that suggests the noise originates in the brain, even though it is perceived through the ears.

There are some specific conditions of the ear or brain that are associated with tinnitus. It is common for many of these conditions to have other symptoms associated with them, such as hearing loss or imbalance.

Despite the list of possible causes of tinnitus, often times there may be no identifiable causes, and doctors generically say that a patient has tinnitus. Even if a source of the tinnitus is identified, most tinnitus is due to benign, or non-threatening, conditions.

Possible causes of non-pulsatile tinnitus

Possible causes of pulsatile tinnitus

Hearing loss

Transmitted sounds of blood flow (can be normal)

Fluid in the ears

Blood vessel abnormalities in the brain or ear

Meniere's disease

Middle ear growth or tumor (rare)

Acoustic neuroma (rare)

Increased pressure in brain (rare)

Note: This list is not intended to be comprehensive, but to provide representative examples of things that may cause tinnitus.

Should I be concerned about tinnitus?

Even though tinnitus is often benign, there are some specific symptoms that should alert people to seek medical evaluation:

  • pulsatile tinnitus of any kind
  • tinnitus in one ear only
  • bothersome tinnitus that cannot be ignored
  • tinnitus associated with room-spinning sensations (or vertigo)
  • tinnitus associated with sudden changes or fluctuations in hearing status.

If you experience tinnitus with any of the symptoms above, it is important to discuss them with your doctor or an otolaryngologist, who is a specialist in diagnosing, managing, and treating medical conditions of the head and neck, including the ears.

What can I do about it?

The most important thing you can do about your tinnitus is discuss it with your physician. Often you will be sent for a hearing test because most tinnitus is associated with some degree of hearing loss. The hearing test will often provide additional information to the physician about whether further tests are necessary.

If it is determined that tinnitus is caused by any of the conditions previously noted, treatment aimed at those conditions may offer relief. If there is hearing loss, hearing aids may help both hearing and tinnitus. Distraction techniques such as a white-noise machine or background noise may also help, particularly during sleep.

One of the challenges in treating non-pulsatile, benign tinnitus is that there are few medications that reliably resolve symptoms. It is also difficult to find medical therapies for tinnitus, because scientists are still working to identify a specific location where tinnitus originates.

One of the most effective treatments for non-pulsatile, benign tinnitus is cognitive behavioral therapy. Specific behavioral therapy, called tinnitus retraining therapy, has consistently been shown to reduce tinnitus compared to other treatment modalities. This can also aid in addressing any underlying stress or anxiety about the condition.

Ultimately, tinnitus is a very challenging condition for both patients and physicians. Being informed is important in helping you manage this condition. If you feel that tinnitus is interfering with your life or causing you significant stress, ask your physician about your options.

Image: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment

If you think you might need a hearing checkup, you probably do. This Special Health Report, Coping with Hearing Loss: A guide to prevention and treatment, contains in-depth information on the causes, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing loss. You'll learn how to prevent hearing loss and preserve the hearing you have now. You'll also learn about the latest advances in hearing aid technology and find out which kind of hearing device may be best for you.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.