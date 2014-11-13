Harvard Health Blog

Two tricks to make it easier to swallow pills

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Senior woman taking medication

The expression that something is "a hard pill to swallow" isn't just a metaphor. Swallowing pills can be difficult and downright unpleasant. It causes one in three people to gag, vomit, or choke. That may keep people from sticking to their medication routines, which can make them sicker.

Some people can swallow food and liquid just fine, but have difficulty with pills. They might have an aversion to swallowing pills, or they may have physical issues that affect their ability to swallow.

How to swallow a pill

A study by researchers from the University of Heidelberg in Germany may help people with pill swallowing difficulties. They suggest two techniques that can help people improve their ability to get medicine down. Their report was published in the Annals of Family Medicine.

Pop-bottle-method-to-swallow-pills

Pop-bottle method to swallow pills.
Image Credit: Annals of Family Medicine

The pop-bottle method is designed for swallowing tablets:

  • Fill a plastic water or soda bottle with water.
  • Put the tablet on your tongue and close your lips tightly around the bottle opening.
  • Take a drink, keeping contact between the bottle and your lips and using a sucking motion to swallow the water and pill. Don't let air get into the bottle.

Researchers asked about 140 people with difficulty swallowing pills to test this method with their eyes closed, swallowing large and very large pills. The result: a 60% improvement in swallowing over the old method of just taking a sip of water from a cup and trying to swallow.

Study participants had even more success with a technique for swallowing capsules called the lean-forward method:

Lean-forward-method-to-swallow-pills 

Lean-forward method to swallow pills.
Image Credit: Annals of Family Medicine
  • Put a capsule on your tongue.
  • Take a sip of water but don't swallow.
  • Tilt your chin toward your chest.
  • Swallow the capsule and water while your head is bent.

This technique showed an improvement of 89% over the old method of taking a sip of water from a cup and trying to swallow.

You can download a handout demonstrating these techniques from the Annals of Family Medicine.

Don't try this at home

But don't rush to try out these pill-swallowing techniques. The study mainly found that people's perceptions of pill swallowing changed. It's true; researchers only asked participants if their pills went down easier, they didn't get any images of what was happening physiologically during the swallowing tests, or measure physical differences.

So it's not a given that one of these methods will work for you or be safe for you, especially if you have a hard time swallowing pills. It's best to have a medical evaluation first. Maybe there's something causing the swallowing problems that would only be identified with an instrumental swallowing assessment.

Difficulty swallowing is called dysphagia. It can be caused by problems with nerves or muscles. Quite a few of those are involved in the swallowing process — 25 pairs of muscles in the mouth and throat help prepare your food for swallowing. When you swallow, your airway closes and you stop breathing for a moment. Trouble with the coordination of any of the nerves and muscles involved in the process can lead to choking or getting food or liquid into your lungs, potentially causing a type of pneumonia.

What you can do to help swallow pills more easily

Until you know what's behind your swallowing issues, here are a few things you can do to make swallowing medicine a little easier:

  • Put a pill in applesauce or pudding. The texture can make it easier to swallow pills whole.
  • Grind a pill into a powder and add it to applesauce or pudding.
  • Cut a pill with a pill splitter and swallow the smaller pieces one by one.

Make sure you ask your pharmacist if it's okay to cut or grind a medication. Timed-release or enteric-coated medicines shouldn't be broken apart. It may also be possible to get your medicine in another form, such as a powder, cream, or liquid, so don't hesitate to ask.

If you have trouble swallowing pills or anything else, don't put off getting an evaluation. Start with your primary care physician, who will likely refer you to an ear, nose, and throat specialist or to a speech-language pathologist for a swallowing assessment. Facing the possibility that you have a swallowing disorder may be a hard pill to swallow, but learning ways to overcome it will make your future of taking medication a lot safer.

Image: agrobacter/Getty Image

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Health Letter

Want to reduce pain in your knees and be more active? Eat smarter and reduce your risk for a heart attack? Improve your flexibility and balance so you don’t fall? Sleep the entire night so you have more energy during the day? Take control of your health right now! In Harvard Health Letter, you’ll find easy remedies and solutions to these common challenges and more.

Read More

Related Content

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe? featured image

Staying Healthy

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
Subtle cognitive decline foreshadows older adults' end of driving featured image

Mind & Mood

Subtle cognitive decline foreshadows older adults' end of driving
Packing your hurricane go bag? Make provisions for your health featured image

Staying Healthy

Packing your hurricane go bag? Make provisions for your health
Safety/Injuries

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.