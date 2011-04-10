Harvard Health Blog
Procrastination
One way I procrastinate is to read articles on procrastination. There is quite a good, short, helpful one in this week’s issue of Nature.
The authors, who consult to academics in Adelaide, Australia, point out that motivation rarely leads to action. Paradoxically, action leads to motivation.
Their concise article is “Waiting for the motivation fairy.”
(The article does appear to be open to those who do not subscribe to Nature.)
Michael Craig Miller, M.D., Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
