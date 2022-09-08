Child & Teen Health

Monkeypox: What parents need to know

While few cases of monkeypox have occurred in children, recognizing warning signs and understanding how this virus spreads is helpful.

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

The word "Monkeypox" written in two colors against a light blue background with wavy blue lines and dots of different sizes

As if COVID wasn't enough to worry about, now parents are hearing about monkeypox — and wondering if they need to worry about that, too. While the cases of monkeypox have been almost entirely in adults, it's a good idea for parents to know the signs and symptoms, and what they can do to help prevent the illness in their children.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a viral illness that is in the same family as smallpox or chicken pox. It was first noted in monkeys, which is how it got its name — but it can infect other animals, generally mammals, including humans. It's important to remember that in most people, the illness is mild.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The incubation period, which is the time from when someone is exposed to when they get sick, is three to 17 days. During that time, people feel fine. When they start to get sick, the early symptoms are mild and flulike, including fever, chills, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, or mild cold symptoms. During this period, it would be impossible to know that the illness is monkeypox, as the symptoms are the same as many other viruses.

The rash appears one to four days later. It starts as a red mark, then grows into a bump that develops fluid on top that becomes pus-filled and then scabs before going away. The whole illness lasts two to four weeks. It's important to know that a person with monkeypox is contagious not just until the scabs are gone, but until a new layer of skin has formed underneath them.

How does monkeypox spread?

It's harder to catch monkeypox than COVID. It is spread by

  • direct contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluid (like saliva) of a person with monkeypox. This generally comes from close physical contact, not casual contact.
  • prolonged face-to-face contact. It can spread through respiratory secretions, but not quickly.
  • touching fabrics or objects that have been in contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluids of a sick person.

What else should parents know about monkeypox?

As I said, there have been very few cases in children, and overall the risks to children are low. The best things parents can do are:

  • Be aware of reports of cases in your community. Contact tracing will help you know if you or your child may have been exposed. If you think you or your child has been exposed, talk to your doctor about vaccination and other forms of preventive treatment.
  • If you have a teen or young adult who is in a relationship, make sure they know about monkeypox and how to keep themselves safe.
  • If your child plays a contact sport, or one that involves shared equipment or frequently used surfaces like mats, talk to the coach about what they will be doing to prevent illness. It could be as simple as not sharing equipment or towels and wiping down surfaces regularly.
  • Talk to your child about not sharing cups or utensils or wearing other people's clothing. It's highly unlikely they would catch monkeypox this way, but it may help them avoid other infections. Remind them to wash their hands regularly, too — that's the best way to avoid all sorts of infections!

If your child develops a rash with fluid-filled or pus-filled bumps, call your doctor immediately. Monkeypox can be more severe in children younger than 8 years old. There are treatments available, and the sooner a child gets them, the better. But this is unlikely to happen: remember, monkeypox is rare in children, and parents shouldn't be too concerned. The best thing to do is to be aware of communications from local public health officials, and follow their advice.

For more information, check out the monkeypox information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, or talk to your doctor.

Follow me on Twitter @drClaire

About the Author

photo of Claire McCarthy, MD

Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Claire McCarthy, MD, is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. In addition to being a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. McCarthy … See Full Bio
View all posts by Claire McCarthy, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How to stay healthy during a drought featured image

Staying Healthy

How to stay healthy during a drought
What is sepsis? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is sepsis?
Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years featured image

Staying Healthy

Two-dose shingles vaccine is still highly effective after four years
Infectious diseases

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.