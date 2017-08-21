Harvard Health Blog

Intensive lifestyle change: It works, and it's more than diet and exercise

By , Contributor

iStock-828507280

What if I could prescribe a pill that could prevent or treat high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, even depression and dementia? And what if researchers had extensively researched this pill and the result was: ample proof that it's effective. On top of that, it's practically free and has no bad side effects. As a matter of fact, its only side effects are improved sleep, increased energy, and weight loss.

Actually, folks, this powerful medicine exists. It's real and readily available for everyone. It's called intensive lifestyle change. Its active ingredients are physical activity and drastic improvements in diet, and it works well. Amazingly well. If it were an actual pill, no doubt millions of people would be clamoring for it and some pharmaceutical company would reap massive profits. But here's how you can get "it." Intensive lifestyle changes involves knowledge and action — which many doctors think is just too difficult to teach, and many patients think is too difficult to do.

But they would be wrong

I'm here to report that intensive lifestyle change is doable, sensible, and essential for good health. Physician and researcher Dr. Dean Ornish is a pioneer of intensive lifestyle change. (You can listen to his TED talks here.) Dr. Ornish and his team started researching this program decades ago, and they have consistently found positive results.

Research-based intensive lifestyle change

So, what exactly that does their program look like? It emphasizes nutrition and exercise, as one would expect, but it also addresses psychological factors like loneliness, isolation, depression, and anger. Why? Because research shows emotional and social health is associated with a reduced risk of disease and premature death. He emphasizes the importance (research-proven) of connection, intimacy, and love. He points out that a lot of "bad" behaviors such as smoking, drinking, and overeating are actually people's attempts to self-medicate emotional pain.

Here's how it works: nine weeks of nutrition and meal prep instruction on a plant-based, low-refined-carb and low-trans-fat diet, as well as shared meals with the group; recommendation for and guidance in three to five hours of moderate physical activity, along with two or three strength-training sessions per week; stress management, communications skills, and relaxation instruction; and a support group. The goal is for patients to adopt these health-promoting strategies for the rest of their lives.

What doctors and patients need to know about intensive lifestyle change

The overall message for physicians is this: an intensive lifestyle change program won't work if it's just "ordered" by docs, or if patients are expected to engage with it based on threats and warnings. I have learned the importance of avoiding guilt, shame, and scare tactics, and getting away from labels such as "good" or "bad." Any lifestyle change has to be meaningful and pleasurable. If it's meaningful and pleasurable, people will do it. For these changes to be most effective, people have to want to continue them for the rest of their lives. The physician's job is to act as a coach for the patient, encouraging and guiding their efforts, without judgment.

The Ornish program is just one approach to diet, exercise, and psychological lifestyle changes. Dr. Ornish is honest about this, and he himself points out that many programs emphasize the same things as his does:

  • a plant-based diet (meaning eating mostly fruits and veggies)
  • avoiding sugars and flours, especially those in processed food (prepared foods, foods in boxes)
  • limiting animal products.

He also emphasizes that any increase in physical activity is desirable, and patients can follow the specific recommendations from their physical therapists, doctors, or trainers. And of course, people can use a variety of resources and methods to improve stress management, coping, and communication skills.

Interested in online resources for healthy diet, exercise, and psychological change? Here's some additional reading.

Sources

Can lifestyle changes reverse coronary heart disease? The Lifestyle Heart TrialLancet, July 1990.

Intensive lifestyle changes for reversal of coronary heart diseaseJAMA, December 1998.

Avoiding revascularization with lifestyle changes. The Multicenter Lifestyle Demonstration ProjectAmerican Journal of Cardiology, November 1998.

The effectiveness and efficacy of an intensive cardiac rehabilitation program in 24 statesAmerican Journal of Health Promotion, March 2010.

Benefits and costs of intensive lifestyle modification programs for symptomatic coronary disease in Medicare beneficiariesAmerican Heart Journal, May 2013.

About the Author

photo of Monique Tello, MD, MPH

Monique Tello, MD, MPH, Contributor

Dr. Monique Tello is a practicing physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, director of research and academic affairs for the MGH DGM Healthy Lifestyle Program, clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School, and author of the evidence-based lifestyle … See Full Bio
View all posts by Monique Tello, MD, MPH
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.