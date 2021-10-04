Child & Teen Health

Dropping anchor on big emotions

By , Contributor

A collection of emoji faces expressing different emotions: sadness, shock, confusion, and worry

Big emotions can be scary. Anxiety, sadness, anger, and many other strong emotions can quickly engage the body's fight-or-flight mechanism. That's true for adults, and certainly true for children who are just learning about their emotions and how to manage them. Now that school is back in session, spillovers of big emotions at school and at home may occur. Though every situation, family, and child differs, here are a few evidence-based tips for parents to help children and teens navigate big emotions.

Talk about emotions

First, it's helpful to remember that emotions are normal. We all feel them — from the pleasant to the stressful. Children benefit when parents talk about emotions because this helps to normalize feelings and let them know that it's okay to talk about them with you. Regular conversations also help build children's emotional competence and self-regulation skills. This can be as easy as labeling your own emotions when they arise, connecting emotional labels with specific body cues, and discussing coping strategies that could help. For example, you might tell your child, "When I feel worried, I notice my muscles and my voice shake. I find trying paced breathing and a grounding activity helps me feel better. Would you want to practice with me?"

Leave room for tough emotions

Parents often do not want their child to experience tough emotions. But try to hold off when your parenting instincts kick in to say, "I need to fix it!" While you are a great resource and guide for your child, sometimes your child just needs you to be there. Never underestimate the power of being present with them. Social support has been shown to increase resiliency, so simply sitting quietly with your child can reduce their stress levels. Listen to their concerns nonjudgmentally. Validate their emotional experiences. Even if you do not necessarily feel the same way, these are very real concerns for your child. Additionally, people often respond to the tone of others around them, so model calmness. This will help show them that they can remain calm, even when feeling a storm of emotions on the inside.

Try grounding

Children and parents can try different types of coping strategies to help manage tough emotions. Paced breathing and progressive muscle relaxation are two examples of helpful ways to calm the fight-or-flight response that may follow big emotions

Sometimes, emotions are extreme and really challenging to manage. During these times, grounding is a powerful tool to help children remain focused on the present and create some distance from distressing thoughts. Physical grounding strategies involve focusing on senses or surroundings, such as focusing on the feeling of their breath as they do a breathing exercise, or on the soles of their feet as they walk. Another popular option is "5-4-3-2-1," where you name five things you can see, four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste. Or you could assign colors to each number.

Drop anchor

Anchoring is another strategy that can help children learn to handle overwhelming emotions. As the name implies, this strategy relies on visualizing dropping an anchor and grounding oneself in the present. There are different versions of anchoring strategies. Parents can try this guided practice:

  • First, acknowledge that your child is experiencing tough emotions: "I can see this is difficult, and if you will allow me, I want to help you." Then prompt your child to visualize dropping an anchor.
  • Guide your child to push their feet into the floor.
  • Ask them to straighten their spine and notice their back.
  • Continue to guide your child to ground by engaging the other senses, such as focusing on their breath expanding their lungs or the feeling of their shoulders as they roll them.
  • Reacknowledge the presence of the big emotion and reflect that they can move their body and exert self-control in the presence of this emotion. For example, "I see you are feeling angry. Notice you have a body around this emotion. One that you stretched and moved." Prompt them to continue to do any of the grounding methods described above — whatever strategy is most helpful to them.
  • It can also be helpful to remind them that you are here with them, "Notice that I am here supporting you and we are a team."

Know that anchoring is not designed to make the emotion go away immediately. Instead, it can help a person calmly ride out the emotional storm so they do not get carried off by the emotion.

Practice these new skills

One final point that I like to share with the children and parents I work with is "practice makes better." Perfection is rare, but repeated practice helps train the brain to learn new skills. Learning is easier during calm moments, so consider finding a regular time to practice self-regulation strategies every day. Guided mindfulness-based practices geared to children, such as those offered on Headspace, Calm, or Smiling Mind, can make this fun and easy. Over time and with your help, your child will build self-regulation skills that encourage resilience in times of stress.

About the Author

photo of Heather Potts, PhD

Heather Potts, PhD, Contributor

Heather Potts, PhD, is a licensed psychologist who earned her doctorate in school psychology at Syracuse University. She completed her internship at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Medicine's department of pediatrics and at Springfield Public … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heather Potts, PhD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Anxiety and Stress Disorders

Everyone worries or gets scared sometimes. But if you feel extremely worried or afraid much of the time, or if you repeatedly feel panicky, you may have an anxiety disorder. Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental illnesses, affecting roughly 40 million American adults each year. This Special Health Report, Anxiety and Stress Disorders, discusses the latest and most effective treatment approaches, including cognitive behavioral therapies, psychotherapy, and medications. A special section delves into alternative treatments for anxiety, such as relaxation techniques, mindfulness meditation, and biofeedback.

Read More

Related Content

10 habits for good health featured image

Staying Healthy

10 habits for good health
Caregiving crisis featured image

Staying Healthy

Caregiving crisis
Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit featured image

Staying Healthy

Combining electronic cigarettes and counseling helps more smokers quit
Mental Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.