Heather Potts, PhD

Contributor

Heather Potts, PhD, is a licensed psychologist who earned her doctorate in school psychology at Syracuse University. She completed her internship at Southern Illinois University (SIU) School of Medicine's department of pediatrics and at Springfield Public Schools, and her postdoctoral fellowship at SIU. Prior to her graduate studies, she earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from The George Washington University, and provided counseling and transition services to high school students with disabilities. She joined the outpatient psychiatry services team at Boston Children's Hospital in January 2020 to deliver clinical psychological services and specialty care for children and adolescents with ADHD.