Exercise & Fitness

Band together for stronger legs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Red elastic exercise band and blue sneakers with pink laces on blue exercise mat

A personal trainer friend of mine once said that legs are one of the best tools for building legs. His point: don't underestimate the power of your own body weight for improving lower body strength. Many basic body weight exercises like squats and lunges work well for this, but sometimes you need to further challenge your muscles. These fantastic four resistance band exercises will help you build a better lower body.

Why use resistance bands for lower body strength?

Sure, you can perform these moves while holding dumbbells or kettlebells, but a better equipment choice may be a resistance band. Bands are lightweight, easy to use, and — perhaps best of all — can be added to a wider variety of of exercises that work the legs. Plus, by adjusting their tautness, you can make small changes in their resistance to fit your needs. This is not easily done with hand weights that can be either too light or too heavy.

Which bands should you use to give your leg workouts a lift?

There are several types of resistance bands available. For the following exercises, you should use bands made from a single length of stretchy material (one brand is TheraBand) with the ends tied together to make a loop, or use a solid rubber band loop. Both types of bands are usually color-coordinated based on their thickness. In general, yellow is the thinnest and easiest to use, followed by red, green, blue, and black, but this can vary depending on the brand.

All four exercises are done while standing up and holding onto the back of a chair for balance. For each exercise, do eight to 12 reps on each leg to complete one set. Perform up to two sets with a minute rest in between. To make the moves more challenging, increase the band's resistance by adjusting its length or doing more reps (up to 20).

Want a full body workout? Try adding the upper body exercises in my previous post on resistance bands.

Standing side leg lift (outer thighs and hips)

Starting position: Loop the band around both calves. Stand behind a chair with your feet together. Hold on to the back of a chair with one or both hands for stability.

Movement: Shift your weight to your left leg. Keep your right leg straight and slowly lift it to the side against the band's resistance until your foot is about six to 12 inches off the floor. Don't lean to the side as you lift your leg. Return to the starting position to complete one rep. Be sure to lower your leg slowly, so the band does not jerk your leg back down.

Standing hamstring curl (backs of thighs)

Starting position: Loop one end of the band around your right calf. Loop the other end around the middle of your left foot and stand on it. Stand behind a chair with your feet together and lightly hold on to the back of the chair with one or both hands for stability.

Movement: Bend your right knee and bring your heel toward your right buttock as high as possible against the band's resistance. Don't move your hips or arch your back as you lift your leg. Slowly lower your foot to the floor. This is one rep.

Hip extension (buttocks and backs of thighs)

Starting position: Place the loop around both calves. Stand behind a chair with your feet together. Hold the back of the chair with one or both hands.

Movement: Shift your weight to your left leg. Keep your right leg straight and slowly lift it behind you against the band's resistance until your foot is about six to 12 inches off the floor. Don't move your hips or arch your back as you lift your leg. Tighten the buttock of your standing leg for stability throughout the move. Return to the starting position to finish one rep.

Soccer kick (inner thighs)

Starting position: Place one end of the loop around an anchor point that is low to the ground, such as the leg of a heavy piece of furniture like a couch. Stand so the anchor point is to your left side and put your left leg in the loop. Stand up straight next to a chair with your feet together. Hold on to the back of a chair with one hand.

Movement: Tighten your abdominal muscles. Lift your left foot and slowly sweep it diagonally in front of you against the band's resistance, as if kicking a soccer ball with the inside of your foot. Hold for a moment, then slowly bring your foot back to the left side. This is one rep. Keep your hips even and maintain a neutral posture throughout.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

You might also be interested in…

Strength and Power Training for All Ages

Studies attest that strength training, as well as aerobic exercise, can help you manage and sometimes prevent conditions as varied as heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and osteoporosis. It can also protect vitality, make everyday tasks more manageable, and help you maintain a healthy weight. Strength and Power Training for All Ages helps you take strength training to the next level by developing a program that's right for you.

Read More

Related Content

Fit balance exercises into a busy day featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Fit balance exercises into a busy day
Unraveling dizziness featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Unraveling dizziness
POTS: Diagnosing and treating this dizzying syndrome featured image

Diseases & Conditions

POTS: Diagnosing and treating this dizzying syndrome
Balance Staying Healthy

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.