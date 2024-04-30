Recent Blog Articles
Zev Schuman-Olivier, MD
Contributor
Dr. Schuman-Olivier is the Medical Director, Addictions, Cambridge Health Alliance. He is also an Instructor in Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and a board-certified addiction psychiatrist with expertise in opioid use disorder treatment and substance abuse treatment for people with co-occurring disorders. After graduating from Tufts University School of Medicine, he completed psychiatry residency at Harvard Medical School (HMS)/Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), and the HMS addiction psychiatry fellowship. He trained at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Addiction Recovery Management Service, specializing in addiction treatment with young adults. He is a member of the Massachusetts Medical Society opioids task force. He received the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry Young Investigator Award for research on buprenorphine diversion. He is funded through the NIH Science of Behavior Change Initiative to investigate how mindfulness influences self-regulation and medical regimen adherence. With NIDA funding through the Center for Technology and Behavioral Health (www.c4tbh.org) at Dartmouth, he has been developing MySafeRx, an integrated mobile platform for enhancing buprenorphine adherence and diversion prevention among young adults with opioid use disorders. He is on the Board of Directors of the 501(c)3 scientific non-profit organization, MySafeRx, Inc., which aims to develop, evaluate, implement and disseminate technology-based solutions to adherence in mental health and addiction treatment.
