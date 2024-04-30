Recent Blog Articles
William Renthal, MD, PhD
Contributor
William Renthal, MD, PhD, is the director of molecular genetics at the John R. Graham Headache Center. Dr. Renthal completed his MD, PhD and neurology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and joined Brigham and Women’s Hospital for his final year of residency and postgraduate training in headache medicine.
He is board certified in neurology and provides patients with comprehensive headache care including advanced diagnostics and personalized treatment plans, which may include behavioral/complementary therapy, medication and/or procedures (e.g. nerve blocks, Botox).
In addition to clinical care, Dr. Renthal conducts neuroscience and genetics research at Harvard Medical School where he is interested in the genetic and epigenetic mechanisms underlying migraine. He has published over 30 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters on his research.
Posts by William Renthal, MD, PhD
