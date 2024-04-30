Contributor

Tien Jiang, DMD, MEd, is an assistant professor in the department of oral health policy and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM). As a prosthodontist, Dr. Jiang teaches in the HSDM predoctoral preclinic and clinic, and practices in Littleton, MA.

Dr. Jiang’s interests include interprofessional education and practice, health literacy, patient education, and curricular reform. Dr. Jiang is the 2023 recipient of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine Fellowship in honor of Aina M. Auskaps, DMD, for her work in health communication and patient education.

Dr. Jiang earned her doctor of dental medicine degree at HSDM. Afterward, she moved to the Midwest to specialize in prosthodontics at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Jiang also completed a master's of education in instructional leadership at UIC College of Education.