Thomas Hübl
Guest Contributor
Thomas Hübl is a renowned teacher, and author of Healing Collective Trauma: A Process for Integrating Our Intergenerational and Cultural Wounds. Since 2002, he has led dialogue and restoration processes around collective trauma with more than 100,000 people worldwide. He has been teaching workshops on trauma-informed approaches, resilience, and mindfulness at Harvard since 2019.
Posts by Thomas Hübl
