Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Atlas is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Practice-Based Research and Quality Improvement in the Division of General Internal Medicine Division at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he is also a practicing primary care physician. His research interests include spine disorders, cancer prevention, and population health as well as engaging patients in their health care. Dr. Atlas serves as a medical editor for low back and neck pain for UpToDate, an electronic knowledge resource for clinicians, and for the Informed Medical Decisions Foundation, part of Healthwise, where he has developed shared decision making programs to better inform patients about their treatment options.
Posts by Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH
Steven J. Atlas, MD, MPH
Time to rethink the debate on PSA testing
Pain
Taming the pain of sciatica: For most people, time heals and less is more
Cancer
To PSA test or not to PSA test: That is the discussion
