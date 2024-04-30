Contributor

Dr. Steven Adelman graduated from Harvard College, the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and the McLean Hospital psychiatry residency program of Harvard Medical School. He has worked as a medical leader at Atrius Health and Physician Health Services, Inc. He is certified in addiction medicine by the American Board of Preventive Medicine, and he serves as a consultant in psychiatry for the division of alcohol and drug abuse at McLean Hospital. He is also an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.